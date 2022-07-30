FIRE crews have rescued a sheep which was stuck on a North Yorkshire river bank.
North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said firefighters from Tadcaster went to Ryther at just after 9pm last night to rescue the animal, which was returned to a farmer's field.
