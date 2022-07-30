THREE teenagers have been killed in a crash on a country road in North Yorkshire.

North Yorkshire Police said the collision happened at about 11pm last night on the B6268 Masham Road near Thornton Watlass, Bedale.

"Sadly three passengers within the vehicle, a 17-year-old man and two 18-year-old men, have died as a result of their injuries," said a spokesperson.

"The 18-year-old male driver sustained serious injuries and is being treated in hospital."

They said their a grey Alfa Romeo car was travelling from Bedale towards High Burton when the crash happened.

"At this stage, we don't believe any other vehicles were involved," they said.

"We're appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident, saw the vehicle in the area prior to the collision or anyone with dashcam footage or other info that could help the investigation.

"If you can help, please emil: MCIT@northyorkshire.police.uk or call 101, select option 2, and ask for the Major Collision Investigation Team. Please quote reference number 1222013414 when providing details."|