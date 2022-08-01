A PREVIOUSLY fit and healthy boy has been left with brain damage after suffering a stroke at just over 12 months old.

Blake Hanchett, of Pocklington, was a 'smiley, bright and wonderful' baby until he had the stroke without any warning on March 21, said his aunt, Samantha Munby.

He suffered at least four more strokes as he spent the following 16 weeks with his mother Kelly at Leeds General Infirmary before finally returning home recently to rejoin his father Chris and sister Vienna.

But now he needs equipment to make his home life more comfortable, and this has prompted his aunt Samantha to take part in a 'petrifying' bungee jump next month as part of a fundraising drive.

"Blake and his family have been through what no family should ever have to endure," she said. "Beautiful Blake has been left with serious health needs and brain damage and is now disabled.

"It is unthinkable what Kelly and Chris have endured and continue to endure, but they are doing brilliantly in caring for their precious boy and learning a new way of doing things to ensure that Blake’s needs are fully met. They are incredible."

She said Blake had been given various pieces of equipment and machines by the NHS, which were vital to meeting his health needs on a daily basis but there was additional equipment which would make an enormous difference practically to him and his family.

She said she would be doing a ‘Bungee Jump for Blake’ on August 7 from the Larpool Viaduct in Whitby, despite being 'pretty petrified' of it.

"It is something I have always said I will never, ever do," she said. "However, for Blake and his family I will cast aside my fears and take the plunge (or probably be pushed!) because the fear I experience will be nothing compared to what Blake’s family continue to go through each day."

Blake's dad Chris said that as well as the bungee jump, there are plans for a family fun day at Warter, in the Wolds, on August Bank Holiday Monday.

He said Blake was with his Nana whilst himself and Kelly were at work just after his first birthday when she suddenly noticed one of his arms was floppy.

He was taken to York Hospital for check-ups and a CT-scan showed he had suffered damage to the brain by a stroke, and he was transferred to the children's neurological ward at LGI.

"They said it was rare for someone so young to have a stroke, but more common than you think," he said.

He said it appeared Blake had had the strokes because he had been born with narrow carotid arteries, which are located on each side of the neck and further narrowed blood vessels that cannot be treated.

*To support the fundraising, search for 'Gofundme bungee for Blake.'