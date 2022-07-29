YORKSHIRE have unveiled Matthew Milnes as a new signing on a three-year contract ahead of the 2023 season.

Milnes, who started his career at Nottinghamshire and joined Kent ahead of the 2019 season, will join his new teammates in November.

So far in his career, the 28-year-old has taken 140 First-Class wickets, with a best of 9-77.

“I have had four happy and successful seasons with Kent,” noted Milnes. “And I will always be grateful to Paul Downton, Matt Walker and my teammates for their support over the years.

“It was a tough decision, but this feels like the right time to embrace a new challenge.

“I am excited by the prospect of joining Yorkshire and working with Ottis and his coaching staff. Hopefully, this will help me improve and push on to higher levels.”

As well as his First-Class wicket takes, Milnes has also taken 59 wickets in white-ball cricket.

Yorkshire’s interim managing director of cricket, Darren Gough, described Milnes as a “top-quality player.”

“We are delighted to have signed a top-quality player in Matthew Milnes,” he said.

“He’s a very skilful fast bowler who will add some great competition to the group of seamers that we have here at Yorkshire. He’s shown what he can do with a red ball, and we are confident he will be a force within our Championship side, as well as offering another great option to our white-ball teams.

“We have seen this year the importance of having a good group of fast bowlers, with the schedule meaning rest and rotation is required for them at times to keep everyone as fresh as possible and avoid injuries.

“We are really excited to be welcoming Matt, who I’m sure will enjoy a long and successful Yorkshire career.”