YORK City Knights Ladies will take on St Helens on Sunday in their sixth Betfred Women’s Super League game of the season.
York will be looking to continue their unbeaten start, which they extended with a 50-0 win over Huddersfield Giants earlier this month.
They sit atop the league table and picked up their first piece of silverware this year earlier this month by winning the RFL Women’s Nines Finals.
They beat Leeds Rhinos 7-0 in the final at the AJ Bell Stadium in Salford, conceding just eight points throughout the entire competition which came against Catalan Dragons.
St Helens currently sit third in the table, having won two and lost two of their opening four games.
They currently have a game in hand on York, but are six points behind them.
York City Knights Ladies’ squad: Stanley, Hyde, Renouf, Andrade, Langan, Peach, Dodd, Wood, Bell, Lambert, Taylor, Sanderson, Kershaw, Whitehead, Farrow, Butler, Gale, Owen.
