MATT FISHER has declared his interest in being part of the inaugural Big Bash League overseas draft.

Fisher, who was born in York and currently plays for Yorkshire County Cricket Club, has emphasised his desire to be part of the draft.

The 24-year-old bowler, who made his England debut in March earlier this year, is one of 19 potential draft participants that have been capped by England.

Fisher’s Yorkshire teammate Tom Kohler-Cadmore is another player who has expressed interest in being part of the draft.

The Big Bash League (BBL) is based in Australia and was established in 2011 and the upcoming season will run from December 13 to February 12.

Next month, August 28, they will hold their first overseas player draft, with 68 English players having stated their interest in being part of it.

Teams must pick a minimum of two players and a maximum of three, while also having to pass in at least one draft round.

All franchises are also able to use a single retention pick from last season’s overseas roster at any point throughout the draft.