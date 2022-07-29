North Yorkshire residents have a chance to influence the level of pay and expenses of their county councillors.

North Yorkshire County Council is seeking people to join its independent panel on councillors’ pay and expenses.

The panel makes recommendations and provides advice about the members’ allowances scheme, which sets the amounts councillors are paid to carry out their duties and the expenses they can claim.

The role involves approximately four meetings a year, as well as research and preparation ahead of these.

While some understanding of how local government works and approaches to how pay and reward structures are agreed may be beneficial, the council says emphasis is on being able to represent the public interest and provide an objective, independent view.

Assistant Chief Executive, Legal and Democratic Services, Barry Khan, said: “We want to recruit people who are able to represent the public interest, provide an objective and independent view and to review councillors’ duties, responsibilities and commitments to present a pay package that is proportionate and fair.”

Applicants must live or work in or on the border of the council area of the panel. The closing date for applications is 5pm on Monday, August 15, 2022.

For an application pack, contact Julie Robinson, Legal and Democratic Services, North Yorkshire County Council, on 01609 532953 or julie.robinson@northyorks.gov.uk