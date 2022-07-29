POLICE found cannabis plants in the home of a father of seven, York Magistrates Court heard.

Martin Butterworth, prosecuting, said Wayne Simon Illingworth, 37, was out when officers arrived at his home in Peterhill Drive, Clifton, on December 17, 2020.

They had gone there to arrest him on other matters.

They searched the property in his absence and found nine cannabis plants in his loft and garden shed.

They also found specialist equipment needed to grow the plants. Four were 30cm to 40cm high and five 70cm to 80cm.

Illingworth arrived while they were still at his home and was arrested.

Illingworth did not attend his first court appearance and was arrested on a warrant. He pleaded guilty to cultivating cannabis on the basis it was for his own use.

He was fined £180 and ordered to pay a £34 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

His solicitor Craig Robertson said Illingworth had problems with his back and lived on benefits.

When he was fit he worked as a carpet fitter and hadn't been able to do so for some time.

Illingworth had decided to grow cannabis as he thought it would be cheaper than buying cannabis from a dealer.

He had not received the letter telling him the date of the first court appearance.