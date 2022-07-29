A former religious centre in York city centre may soon be used for retail.

The York Buddhist Centre has applied to turn its former home in Gillygate into a shop.

The move follows the Triratna Buddhist community moving to larger premises at 17 Walmgate in July.

Previously, they had spent two years at 38 Gillygate, in a former beauty parlour, a Grade II listed building.

Until then, the group used to meet in Friargate. Recently, it applied to move into Piccadilly but it turned out the building lease did not allow such activity.

The planning application to City of York Council says the Gillygate site is 26m2.

Using the premises for retail would support the vitality of the city centre, it continued.

“The proposal does not involve any changes to the fabric of the building or alterations to the shop front.

“This application is for change of use only. There would be a neutral effect on the character and appearance of the conservation area,” it confirmed.

Since the application was made, the Guildhall Planning Panel said it neither objected or opposed the planning application.

Following the opening of the new centre in Walmgate, a video has been made showing its interior. It can be seen at https://yorkbuddhistcentre.org/