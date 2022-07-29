TWO men have been arrested following an altercation in York - and one fell into the river trying to escape from the police.

Shortly before midnight last night (July 28), North Yorkshire Police officers were called to reports of an altercation between two men in the Fulford Road area of York.

One of the men was believed to have a knife and they ran off in the direction of Mecca Bingo.

Police were quickly on the scene, whilst one of the officers began tracking the men on CCTV.

One of the men began running away and in an effort to evade police officers, jumped into the river where he quickly got into difficulty.

But, the officers acted quickly, throwing him a life ring and were thankfully able to get him safely back onto dry land.

He was checked over and arrested on suspicion of affray and being concerned in the supply of a class A drug, before being transported to custody.

The second man was located at his home address and arrested on suspicion of affray.

The investigation is ongoing and if you have any information which could help, please call 101.

Quote reference number: 12220132732 when passing on information to the force.