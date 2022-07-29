POLICE have checked almost 100 vehicles during a week of action - and more than 20 were found to have dangerous goods.

Last week, Roads Policing Officers from North Yorkshire Police teamed up with Durham Constabulary and Northumbria Police, along with partner agencies including the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA), to conduct a week of action around commercial vehicles.

The aim of the action was to make sure commercial vehicles on the road network as are safe as they can be.

The joint operation conducted vehicle checks at Scotch Corner, Wetherby and the A19 between Middlesbrough and Thirsk, targeting issues including load security, carriage of dangerous goods and people trafficking.

In total 97 commercial vehicles, 23 of which were carrying dangerous goods, were stopped and examined during the week.

Traffic Sergeant, Andy Morton, said: “We continually engage with all road users to help us achieve our aim to make our roads as safe and possible and reduce the number of people seriously injured and killed on our roads.

“That is what last week was all about. Commercial vehicles make up a significant number of vehicles on our roads, so it is only right we make sure those vehicles are safe.

“Last week was also a great opportunity for us to engage with and offer advice to commercial vehicle drivers and owners about the new DVSA and Health & Safety Executive guidelines on the securing of loads.”

Overall, a total of 85 offences were detected by police - and three people were arrested.