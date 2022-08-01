Leading York councillors have approved a range of repairs and safety improvements to the homes of council tenants.

The council’s Executive confirmed the move on Thursday, following consultation with affected residents.

The decision notice issued afterwards said the repairs were needed “to address significant health and safety issues and bring accommodation up to a decent homes standard, while ensuring that tenants have acceptable, suitable accommodation in the meantime.”

However, a final approval will only be given when the Executive receives the business case and related costings at a future meeting.

The planned work sees the Independent Living Community housing at Glen Lodge, and apartments in blocks at Middleham Avenue and Bell Farm Avenue, significantly improved to provide modern, more fuel-efficient and comfortable homes.

Residents of the Glen Lodge Independent Living Community benefited from a £4m extension and improvement programme five years ago. Now, the original building is set to be upgraded with new kitchens and bathrooms in the apartments, new plumbing and new doors and windows fitted, together with redecorating and reflooring communal areas.

The Bell Farm apartments’ residents are set to have their bathrooms rebuilt, kitchens renewed, energy-efficient measures installed to improve their comfort and fuel bills.

Enhanced glazing, insulation and fitting solar photovoltaic panels could be part of the improvements undertaken. The council is to apply for government ‘social decarbonisation’ funding to help fund this work.

Residents of both properties, plus relatives of affected residents at Glen Lodge, have been consulted and updated throughout the planning process, says the council.

It adds that over the coming months all affected residents will be supported to find and move into new accommodation either temporarily, whilst the work is done, or permanently if they prefer.

Once a contractor has been identified to carry out the improvements, an update on these arrangements and the full business case for the proposed works will be brought to a future Executive meeting.

Cllr Denise Craghill, Executive Member for Housing and Safer Neighbourhoods, said: “The safety and wellbeing of residents is very much at the heart of these proposals. As everyone’s circumstances are different, we will work with residents and their families to ensure they are fully informed, supported and that their housing and support needs are met.

“Our first priority is to ensure that all residents affected have the support they need in place every step of the way. Our expert staff will work with them to find the best possible alternative accommodation and to ensure a safe and easy move while these significant improvements to their homes are undertaken.

“The refurbishment and enhancements will help make their homes more comfortable and also enable any care they require to be given more easily.”