YORK area MPs are calling on the public to have their say on improving a section of the A64 north-east of the city.

The move follows National Highways last week launching a public consultation on the section from Hopgrove junction to Barton-le-Willows.

York Outer MP Julian Sturdy says he has been campaigning with Thirsk and Malton MP Kevin Hollinrake and Scarborough MP Robert Goodwill for the A64 to be upgraded.

Last week, Mr Sturdy wrote to residents in Stockton-on-the-Forest, Hopgrove, Towthorpe, Earswick and north Huntington to encourage them to take part in the consultation.

The MP said: “After much campaigning, National Highways have also recognised the potential of the upgrade and have included the A64 in their pipeline schemes, which are projects they will select from to begin construction from 2025 and beyond.”

National Highways has a selection of proposed route options to dual the A64 and people have until September 5 to tell the government agency which they prefer, if any.

Mr Hollinrake said: “It’s time to have your say on A64 improvements. As constituents know, dualling the A64 has been a long-standing campaign of mine. Since being elected, I have been working alongside the A64 Growth Partnership, other stakeholders and National Highways to deliver the infrastructure we need for the A64.”

Central government has allocated £347m to develop this and other schemes for the 2025-30 roads investment period. Not all schemes in the pipeline will be built, says Highways England, and there is no commitment from government to develop this scheme any further.

A consultation brochure can be found online at https://a64hopgrove.consultation.ai/#consultation-brochure.

Copies are also available at York Explore Library, Huntington Library, Malton Library, and Scarborough Library.

There is also a virtual exhibition at https://highwaysengland.citizenspace.com/he/a64-hopgrove/ any time between now and the end of the consultation.

A public exhibition with the project team will be held at New Earswick Folk Hall, Hawthorn Terrace, York, on Friday August 12, from 2pm to 8pm.

A second exhibition is at The Milton Rooms, Market Place, Malton, YO17 7LX, on Tuesday, August 23, from 2pm to 8pm.

Furthermore, two online webinars will take place on Wednesday, August 3 and Thursday, September 1, both from 6pm to 7.30pm. To take part, email a64hopgrove@nationalhighways.co.uk or call the project team on 0300 470 2164 between 9am and 5pm Monday to Friday.

An advertising van giving details of the options will visit Scarborough from Thursday 4 to Saturday August 6, and will be staffed by members of the project team on Friday, August 5 who can answer any questions people may have. It will be parked outside Holland & Barrett, Brunswick Pavilion, Westborough, Scarborough, YO11 2PA. The van will also be parked at Monks Cross Shopping Park in York on August 17 and in York city centre the following day, but won’t be staffed.