A GARDENER in York got quite emotional when his team were asked to do a job at the new Acomb Garth Community Care Centre in the city recently.

Ady Johnson had last visited the courtyard garden at the centre 25-years-ago, to have some wedding photographs taken on his special day.

Ady, who works for AJT Garden Services in York, said: “My wife’s grandad was a resident at Acomb Garth then. It was a centre for the elderly and he had Alzheimer’s.

"He unfortunately couldn’t come to our wedding, so my wife Dawn and I took our wedding to him."

Ady and Dawn were married on September 27 1997. They went to see Dawn’s grandad, Ronald Gibson, the following day at Acomb Garth to have some photos taken with him.

“We planted a tree in 2001 when he died, in his memory, in the original garden there, at the side of the building,” Ady added.

Ady was asked to travel to the site to renovate the courtyard garden for Nimbuscare in June. Since his last visit, The Acomb Garth Community Care Centre has been transformed into a centre which will provide a range of NHS services, social care, support, advice and wellbeing services for local people.

It is part of a bold vision to connect people and communities in York, treating people for more than just ill health.

“When we were asked to do the garden, I had mixed emotions. I couldn’t believe what a state it was in when we arrived, but I really enjoyed doing it. We’ll make sure it stays looking good now,” Ady went on to say.

Having heard their special story, Nimbuscare has put a side a special corner of the garden for Ady and Dawn to create a raised bed so they can re-plant something in memory of Ronald.

Dr Daniel Kimberling, Nimbuscare’s medical director, said: “This Community Care Centre is a great new facility where people can come and get more than just healthcare.

"Our vision is that it will be a place which brings people together - so when we heard Ady’s and Dawn’s story we thought it would be lovely if we could help them remember their wedding day and grandad.”

Nimbuscare is a York-based not for profit healthcare provider, made up of York’s 11 GP practices. The firm announced plans to create the new care centre in Acomb earlier this year - and started work on the site in May.

Acomb Gables, formerly Acomb Garth, was purpose built on part of the site of the demolished Acomb Hospital and came into operation in March 1989. For some years it was used for the care of the confused elderly before being used by Tees, Esk and Wear Valleys NHS Foundation Trust.