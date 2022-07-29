A E-SCOOTER rider was among four drivers banned from driving for between one and four years recently at York Magistrates Court.

Henry Edward Walker, 27, of Seebohm Mews, Tang Hall, was banned from driving for three years. He pleaded guilty to failure to provide a specimen of breath when suspected of drink driving. He was also given a 12-month community order with 80 hours’ unpaid work, and ordered to pay a £114 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.