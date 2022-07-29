A E-SCOOTER rider was among four drivers banned from driving for between one and four years recently at York Magistrates Court.
Henry Edward Walker, 27, of Seebohm Mews, Tang Hall, was banned from driving for three years. He pleaded guilty to failure to provide a specimen of breath when suspected of drink driving. He was also given a 12-month community order with 80 hours’ unpaid work, and ordered to pay a £114 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.
James Richard Varley, 44, of Woodland Way, Huntington, pleaded guilty to drink driving an e-scooter on Haxby Road, York. He was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £614 and ordered to pay a £246 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.
Christopher Magson, 33, of Farndale Avenue, Osbaldwick, was banned from driving for four years, made subject to a four-month prison sentence suspended for 12 months and ordered to pay a £128 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs. He admitted cocaine driving.
Harrison Pratt, 25, of no fixed address, was jailed for 12 weeks after he admitted driving whilst disqualified and without insurance at Hopgrove Roundabout, just outside York. He was banned from driving for a further 12 months and 42 days and ordered to pay a £128 statutory surcharge.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article