Residents have until Friday to tell the city council how they would like York to develop.

The council has issued a reminder that the deadline for the next phase of York’s Our Big Conversation is Friday August 5.

The Ten Year Strategy Survey invites residents to discuss some of the biggest challenges and opportunities facing York.

Those taking part will be asked to share their views about three major, developing strategies for the city – climate change, the economy and health and wellbeing.

The council says York businesses and residents have already helped inform the aspirations of these strategies and can now decide whether the priorities are right for the city.

The response from York residents and businesses will shape the city for generations to come.

All views will inform the final development of the Economic Strategy and Climate Change Strategy, which will be taken to Executive for approval in October 2022, and the Health and Wellbeing Strategy that will be approved at September’s Health and Wellbeing Board.

Councillor Keith Aspden, Leader of City of York Council said: "Our Big Conversation provides residents, businesses and local communities with an important opportunity to shape our response to some of the key challenges facing York.

“We are working with partners across the city to ensure as wide a variety of voices are featured in this important conversation as possible. Your feedback will make a difference to the future of the city, so please do take the time to share your views!”

The survey can be found here: https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/CYC-OBC10yearstrategies