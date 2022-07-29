YORK residents hoping to get healthier can get support from City of York Council.

Its Health Trainer Team can give help to over 16s with advice on quitting smoking, drinking less alcohol, eating better and managing their weight.

Skilled health trainers offer free confidential health and wellbeing one-to-one support and guidance on a range of health issues.

The council says its service offers personalised, individual support and advice. Signing up is really simple.

People can visit the Health Trainers page on the council website and complete the online referral form. They can also ring 01904 553377 or email: cychealthtrainers@york.gov.uk.

A qualified and skilled health trainer will then develop personal health plans either virtually, over the phone or face-to-face.

Cllr Carol Runciman, Executive Member for Health and Adult Social Care, says the service can help make a difference, so people feel better emotionally and physically.

“Our free health training service aims to help as many York residents as possible to consider making choices that will improve their health and wellbeing. Whether that be stopping smoking, reducing alcohol intake or generally helping them to find groups or activities and get back into the community, there are plenty of ideas for everyone.

“We want to help you make positive lifestyle changes, and there is no better time to take the first steps,” she added.