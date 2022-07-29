Beer lovers have recognised one of York’s most historic pubs.

The Snickleway Inn in Goodramgate has been declared city Pub of the Season by York Area CAMRA.

Chairman Chris Tregellis said a recent presentation went well, with members filling the pub, parts of which date back to the 1400s.

He explained: “It’s just a great pub, always a pleasure to go there, and they have a great range of interesting beer. There’s lots of nooks and crannies. Graham (Stamp) is doing a great job as landlord. It’s one of my favourite pubs.”

Graham, who with Linda Roberts took over the pub in 2009, was pleased to be recognised by CAMRA, saying he and his staff have ‘made an effort’ with their beers over the years.

He added pubs have had a tough time, with the cost-of-living crisis now affecting the industry.

However, his trade has ‘levelled out’, helped by its location, and repeat visitors, who may have gone abroad, now coming to York for its beers, so things are “not as bleak as it could have been.”.

Graham thanked his staff and regulars, adding “We have a great product to sell.”

York area CAMRA will soon make a similar award to the Woodman Inn, Bishopthorpe.