DEDICATED mental health practitioners are now being deployed at most GP practices across York and North Yorkshire – to help ensure patients receive the right care and advice as quickly as possible.

Mental health survivors have hailed the scheme, with one saying they felt as though it had saved their life.

The 'First Contact Mental Health Practitioners' scheme, which is aimed at reducing the wait or even need to see a GP, comes after mental health problems soared in the wake of the pandemic.

GP Peter Billingsley said the demand for mental health services had increased significantly and many people were contacting their GP with concerns including anxiety, low mood and depression.

"We want to enable people to get help and support quickly and as close to home as possible," he said.

"These new roles create a more joined-up approach between different teams and enable more and more mental health care and support to be provided at local GP practices and closer to home for many.

"We hope to see less handover between clinicians and people waiting less time for that all important first-contact support or advice."

Janet, a First Contact Mental Practitioner in Hambleton, said the measure had been well received. "I use all my years of clinical experience to determine next steps needed and my knowledge of the local area and services," she said.

"I never stop searching for options, resources and services for patients and this is key to being up-to-date and providing support to meet local need."

Lisa, a mental health survivor said she left her appointment 'feeling way better than when I went in.'

She said: "I have since had a couple more appointments which have revealed more about how I can self-manage, and I am at liberty to phone up and request another appointment as and when I require.

"Knowing this wonderful person is there if needed is great. I feel like responsibility for looking after my own mental health and wellbeing has been returned to me."

Another mental health survivor said: "You will never know how much you have helped me. To get that call and an offer to be seen so quickly was amazing.

"I have had help through veterans' services but finding out that this help is available at my own GP blew me away. I feel as though it saved my life."

The scheme is funded and provided in partnership between NHS Humber and North Yorkshire Integrated Care Board, Primary Care Networks and Tees, Esk and Wear Valleys NHS Foundation Trust.

It is aligned to the North Yorkshire and York Community Mental Health Transformation Programme, which aims to give people greater choice and control over their care and support them to live well in their communities.