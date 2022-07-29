THREE men have been convicted of hunting a wild mammal with a dog and trespassing in search of game in East Yorkshire.

Huimberside Police said Michael Berry, 51, of Avon Court, Saltburn-by-the-sea, Callum Raw, 31, of Fenton Court, Boosbeck and Jamie Dewing, 33, of Wharton Place, Boosbeck were sentenced at Beverley Magistrates Court.