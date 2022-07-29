THREE men have been convicted of hunting a wild mammal with a dog and trespassing in search of game in East Yorkshire.
Huimberside Police said Michael Berry, 51, of Avon Court, Saltburn-by-the-sea, Callum Raw, 31, of Fenton Court, Boosbeck and Jamie Dewing, 33, of Wharton Place, Boosbeck were sentenced at Beverley Magistrates Court.
"Berry was fined £300, ordered to pay £300 in costs and a £34 victim surcharge," said a spokesperson. "Raw was fined £900, ordered to pay £300 in costs and a £90 victim surcharge. Dewing was fined £200, ordered to pay £300 in costs and a £34 victim surcharge."
They said Berry and Raw were also issued three-year criminal behaviour orders, prohibiting them from entering Humberside Police’s Force Area and entering any private farmland in England or Wales with a sighthound or lurcher type dog.
They said officers from the Rural Task Force located the offenders on private farmland with lurcher type dogs, after the force received a report from a member of the public of suspicious behaviour.
PC Fussey of the Rural Task Force said: “These convictions demonstrate that rural crime, in particular hare coursing, is a priority for the force and we will continue to work hard to bring offenders to justice."
