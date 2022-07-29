TWO men have been arrested following a police helicopter chase in North Yorkshire last night.

North Yorkshire Police officers were patrolling in Ripon around 11.30pm last night (July 28) when they spotted a black Hyundai 4x4 vehicle driving erratically on Marshall Way. Officers attempted to bring it to a stop, but it quickly made off from the scene.

A pursuit ensued, with the occupants throwing several items from the vehicle as they continued to evade police.

The vehicle came to a stop, and several occupants ran from the vehicle.

As The Press reported earlier today, one man was initially arrested and officers and specialist search teams, including the NPAS helicopter, were then able to locate another occupant of the vehicle who was also arrested.

The Hyundai is suspected stolen and was seized by officers. A number of items were seized from the vehicle, as well as those which were thrown out during the pursuit, which are also suspected stolen property.

A man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of aggravated vehicle taking, failing to stop and going equipped for burglary.

A man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of aggravated vehicle taking, dangerous driving, failing to stop and going equipped for theft.

Both men remain in police custody at this time.