A NURSE in York has been nominated for a Community Pride award for her "phenomenal" efforts during the pandemic.

Michelle Phillips, who works as a clinical manager at York Medical Group and director of clinical performance and assurance at Nimbuscare, has been nominated for the Health Service Hero award.

Michelle was someone who engaged with everyone at the Askham Bar site from the very beginning for Nimbuscare.

Professor Mike Holmes, chair of Nimbuscare, said: “Michelle has really shone in leading the vaccination team since then and ensured that everyone works together.

"Her attention to detail has been second to none. The vaccine programme has empowered her to aim high and during this period she has applied for, and been appointed to, a role on the board as director of quality and patient experience at Nimbuscare.

"She is a phenomenal role model and we are all so proud to work with her. She is a clear example of why multi-disciplinary leadership in General Practice is so important."

Michelle started her healthcare career as a receptionist at a GP surgery and rose rapidly through the ranks to become a nurse prescriber - and she has been given the title ‘Queen’s Nurse’.

Michelle’s role within the team has put her at the very heart of developing Nimbuscare’s pioneering response to the pandemic and its innovative approach to delivering healthcare services to local people. She has worked in General Practice in York for her entire career - and is currently a practice nurse at York Medical Group.

Michelle started out as a receptionist and then trained to be a health care assistant. She was then supported by the surgery to do her nurse’s training and qualified in 2013.

Speaking on her nomination for the Community Pride award, Michelle said: "I am proud and humbled to have been nominated for this Community Pride award. I have lived in York my entire life and worked in the GP medical community here since I left school.

"Being part of the committed, wonderful team of staff and volunteers responding to the pandemic at Askham Bar during the pandemic was such a rewarding experience, seeing everyone pull together for the public benefit.

"I am honoured to have been recognised for the small part that I could play in helping the people of York by giving back with the skills and character the city has helped create in me."

Michelle has now been inivited to an awards ceremony later in the year.

The categories in this year’s awards include Volunteer of the Year, Charity Fundraiser, Child of the Year, Sporting Hero, Best Community Project, Health Service Hero, Mental Health Award, Spirit of Youth, YCP Person of the Year, Carer of the Year and Public Sector Hero.