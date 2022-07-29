A MAN was injured after a crash between a car and a bike in York.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were on the scene at about 7.12pm last night (July 28) in Stray Road in Heworth in York after a crash.
A spokesman for the service said: "York crews witnessed a cyclist fall off his bike after a minor collision with a car.
"The man on the bike had injuries to his arm and crews stayed with him and administered first aid until the arrival of the ambulance crew."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article