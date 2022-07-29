A MAN was injured after a crash between a car and a bike in York.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were on the scene at about 7.12pm last night (July 28) in Stray Road in Heworth in York after a crash.

A spokesman for the service said: "York crews witnessed a cyclist fall off his bike after a minor collision with a car.

"The man on the bike had injuries to his arm and crews stayed with him and administered first aid until the arrival of the ambulance crew."