A POLICE helicopter remains in the area after a man was arrested following a chase in North Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire Police say one man has now been arrested after a vehicle failed to stop late last night (July 29).
A police spokesman said: "Officers pursued the vehicle, a black 4 x 4 KIA, after it failed to stop on Marshall Way in Ripon shortly before 11.30pm last night.
"After a short pursuit the vehicle stopped, and several occupants ran from the vehicle.
"One man has been arrested and officers and specialist search teams, including the NPAS helicopter, remain in the area to locate the other occupants of the vehicle."
