AN investigation is underway into the cause of a fire in a North Yorkshire village.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say crews from Grassington, Skipton and Harrogate were called in after reports of a house fire in the Yorkshire Dales last night (July 28).
Station manager Tony Walker said: "Grassington, Skipton and Harrogate aerial ladder have been dealing with a fire to a property in the village of Burnsall.
"Thankfully nobody has been injured.
"An investigation is now underway to determine the cause."
