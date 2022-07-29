AN investigation is underway into the cause of a fire in a North Yorkshire village.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say crews from Grassington, Skipton and Harrogate were called in after reports of a house fire in the Yorkshire Dales last night (July 28).

Station manager Tony Walker said: "Grassington, Skipton and Harrogate aerial ladder have been dealing with a fire to a property in the village of Burnsall.

"Thankfully nobody has been injured.

"An investigation is now underway to determine the cause."

