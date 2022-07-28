SHERIFF Hutton Bridge beat Alne by 19 runs in their play-off eliminator of the Pilmoor Evening League.

Sheriff Hutton, who finished seventh in the round robin stage of the league with 21.5 points, started the game strong through Tatenda Shuttleworth-Richardson and Matthew Maltby, who scored 50 and 75 respectively.

Led by the duo in scoring, Bridge were able to finish on 160-3.

Henry Stevens made 53 before Will Bell was able to score 35 as Alne began their response well.

In spite of this, they could only finish on 141-4, falling short of their opponents and failing to advance to the quarter-finals.

Elsewhere, Crayke faced Helperby in the second of two play-off eliminators, with Helperby emerging as victors, winning by a comfortable margin of 81 runs.

Dan Spink made his second century of the evening league season, leading Helperby to a strong 182-3.

Spink’s 102 was well supported by Mike Dennett, who scored an unbeaten 36.

Jake Fletcher was also a strong performer, notching 32 for Helperby.

Charlie Wentworth topped the scoring for Crayke with 42 not out, but aside from his performance, his team were never really in contention.

Crayke could only muster a total of 102-4, with Charlie Black taking 2-19 for the winning Helperby, who finished eighth in the league table 4.5 points ahead of Crayke.

Next in the league are the quarter-finals, in which second-placed Clifton Alliance will host Sheriff Hutton Bridge while Dringhouses will play Thirsk at home.

Elsewhere, Easingwold will travel to Newburgh while Helperby will face Sessay, who finished the regular season atop the table with 38 points and no losses, away from home.