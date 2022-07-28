YORKSHIRE County Cricket Club have confirmed that Steven Patterson has stepped down as club captain.

Patterson made his first-class cricket debut in 2005 against Bangladesh and has captained Yorkshire for the last five seasons.

The 38-year-old bowler’s stepping down came on the same day as Yorkshire’s seven wicket loss to Hampshire, which was their third defeat of 2022.

“It’s been an honour and a privilege to captain the club for the past five seasons,” noted Patterson.

“I would like to thank those who entrusted me with the position, my teammates for always getting behind me, and the members and supporters for their unwavering support.

“I would like to assure you that I’ve never taken the position for granted, and I’ve always given my very best in the interests of the team.

“It’s been made clear to me over the last few days that my career at Yorkshire will come to an end when the season finishes.

“With that in mind, I think now is the appropriate time to step back from the captaincy. It will allow me time to consider my future, and to enjoy the time I have left playing at the club.

“I will remain available for selection for the remainder of the summer, and if selected, will give my all for the team as I have done for the past 18 years.”