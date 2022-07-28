A WOMAN who fell to her death while hiking in the Italian Dolomites has been named as a teacher at a North Yorkshire school.

Louise Atkinson was reportedly trekking with her husband when she slipped and plunged 100ft.

The 56-year-old is understood to have been a teacher at Roecliffe Church of England School, near Boroughbridge, and at St Wilfrid's Catholic School in Ripon.

Dozens of tributes have been made to her on Facebook, describing her as a “wonderful” and “inspirational” teacher.

One read: "She taught both our sons at Roecliffe. She was an amazing teacher and a lovely kind lady."

Another said: "I'm so saddened by this news.

"Mrs Atkinson was our science and RE teacher at Roecliffe for many years. I have such fond memories of her classes and the lessons she taught."

St Wilfrid’s Catholic Church in Ripon asked members of its congregation to keep Mrs Atkinson’s family in their prayers.

The couple were hiking on the via Ferrata Santner trail, which climbs to a height of over 6,500ft (2,000m), leading through small gullies and narrow passes.

Mrs Atkinson fell onto rocks at about 2pm on July 24. A mountain rescue team was sent to the area, but she was immediately pronounced dead.