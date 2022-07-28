STOLEN bikes have been recovered by police from a property in York.

North Yorkshire Police tweeted that a number of bikes with a combined value of just over £4,500 had been recovered after officers had received intelligence about the property.

"A great result for York Outer Neighbourhood Policing Team," it added, asking cyclists if they recognised any of the cycles in the photos it was releasing.

A spokesperson said: "If you’ve ever had your bicycle stolen, you’ll know how upsetting it can be. Our practical tips will help keep your bike safe and out of the hands of thieves – and also advise on how to get it back if it is stolen."

The tips included double locking bikes: "Using two locks slows thieves down and makes your bike less of a target. Use two quality locks, at least one of which is a D-lock. Thieves are less likely to carry multiple tools, so use two different types of lock if possible."

They said cyclists should also lock the frame and both wheels to a secure cycle stand, snd secure it as close to the stand as possible to give any thieves little or no room to manoeuvre, and also take removable parts with them.