A MAN ended up in the dock at York Crown Court after police found two cannabis plants growing in his wardrobe.
Recorder Nicholas Lumley QC told Michael Lloyd Williams: "You may not have thought the cultivation of drugs is serious but if you had been a little bit more involved here, you would be going to prison.
Williams, 44, of Peterhill Drive, Clifton, pleaded guilty to allowing his home to be used for cannabis growing and possession of cannabis.
He was given a 12-month community order with 15 days' rehabilitative activities.
Helen Towers, prosecuting, said police raided Williams' home in 2020. They found the plants growing under ultra violet lights and a tub containing 761g of herbal cannabis, a carrier bag and a spoon.
A police expert estimated the plants would have produced enough cannabis to fetch between £560 and £1,680 in street deals.
The cannabis in the tub the expert estimated was part of a kilo of the drug, worth between £605 and £910.
Williams told police the herbal cannabis was for his own use.
He has previous convictions for possessing drugs, but none since 2013.
For Williams, Allan Armbrister said he had not reoffended since the police raid and that the 44-year-old had stopped using drugs.
