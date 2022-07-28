FIVE men have been jailed in recent cases before York and North Yorkshire Magistrates Courts.
Douglas Shaun MacRae, 38, of Fishergate, York, was jailed for 16 weeks for shop theft and ordered to pay a £154 statutory surcharge.
Christopher Packer was jailed for 18 weeks after he was caught breaking his driving ban at West Heslerton, east of Malton. The 54-year-old from Fearnville Road, Roundhay, Leeds, pleaded guilty to driving whilst disqualified and without insurance. He was given six penalty points and ordered to pay a £128 statutory surcharge.
Gary Smithies, 33, of no fixed address, was jailed for eight weeks. He pleaded guilty to criminal damage to the Co-op on Paragon Street, criminal damage to York Barbican and assaulting a woman. He was ordered to pay the woman £50 compensation.
Craig Jordan Ives was jailed for eight weeks for assaulting a police officer and a paramedic at Scarborough General Hospital. The 25-year-old from Maple Drive, Scarborough, pleaded guilty to two assaults on emergency workers. He was ordered to pay £100 compensation to the paramedic and £50 to the police officer.
James Alexander Kyle, 38, of Hempbridge Road, Selby, was jailed for 16 weeks after he admitted causing actual bodily harm. He was also made subject to a six-year restraining order and ordered to pay a £128 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.
