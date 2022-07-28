THE wife of TV legend Harry Gration has posted a moving tribute to her husband on Facebook – and thanked people for their ‘many acts of kindness’ in the way they have remembered him.

Helen Gration also invited people who wanted to make donations to give to charity Myeloma UK in his memory. “This is because Harry had myeloma – a type of blood cancer and a health matter unconnected to his death,” she said.

Mr Gration, who lived in York, died suddenly on June 24 aged 71.

BBC Look North aired a special tribute episode to the presenter - who graced the show's red sofa for nearly four decades.

As previously reported, a service is being held in York Minster starting at 11.30am on Monday (August 1), Yorkshire Day.

In her tribute to her husband, Mrs Gration said: “I wanted to share my thoughts and thanks before the Thanksgiving service.

“In the weeks since Harry died, my family and I have been utterly humbled and overwhelmed by the kindness expressed by so many people.

“Harry’s warmth and wisdom travelled far and wide during his life. To us he was a much-loved husband and father and, although we knew he had a public life, we have been awe-struck and deeply moved by the esteem and affection in which he was held.

“The messages we have been sent have given us all great comfort at a time of enormous shock and grief.

“We have discovered how Harry was a great many different things to different people. A friend, a colleague, an inspiration, or simply that reassuring presence you grew up with on TV at teatime.

“But no matter how you knew him, there’s no doubt that he brought a great deal of fun to all of our lives.

“There was so much fun and laughter in our house and now we feel so proud to hear about so many moments where he made other people smile too.

“For any donations people may wish to make, I have asked for them to be directed to Myeloma UK. This is because Harry had myeloma – a type of blood cancer and a health matter unconnected to his death.

“We had known about this for some years now and it was diagnosed as ‘smouldering myeloma’, where symptoms are few and manageable on the whole.

“Harry and I were keen to be able to support research into this cancer and help those who are living with it.

“Harry packed a great deal into his life: an inspiring broadcast career and a family of six children and grandchildren too. He would have been truly amazed by the heartfelt response to his death and most of all so grateful for the support being shown to his loved ones.

“Thank you so sincerely for all the many across of kindness over the last few weeks. I am truly grateful, and I know Harry would be too.”

Mrs Gration posted a link to an online obituary page set up in her husband’s memory where donations can be made to Myeloma UK.

The page, hosted by funeral director JG Fielder & Son, says: “Harry's broadcasting career took him everywhere and allowed him to meet so many.

“He loved it. He was at his happiest making television that entertained.

“His talent was remarkable and his ability to connect with people shone through.

“As a family man, he always liked to be in the middle of everything and usually left a great mess behind! We miss him greatly.

“Harry's work for and with charities was an essential part of his life. He never said 'no' and would do everything he could to help.

“In lieu of flowers for his death and funeral service, we would be grateful if you would use any spare pennies on the fundraising here for Myeloma UK. Our sincere thanks for your help.”