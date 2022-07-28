Police have called on City of York Council to review the licensing of a Chinese restaurant.
And people have until midnight tonight to help the council with its inquiries.
Matt Boxall, Head of Public Protection at City of York Council, said: “North Yorkshire Police applied to us on 30 June 2022 to review the premises licence of Sky Blue, 16 Barbican Road.
“This is due to concerns that the licence holder has undermined four licensing objectives:
- Prevention of crime and disorder
- Public safety
- Prevention of public nuisance
- Protection of children from harm.
“Feedback on this review is being accepted at licensing@york.gov.uk before the deadline of midnight on Thursday 28 July, and a licensing sub-committee will determine the review application within 20 working days of that date.”
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police told the Press: “As the premises are subject to review proceedings it would be inappropriate for us to make any comment until after the hearing.”
A spokesperson for the restaurant told the Press: “We have no comment at this moment in time.”
