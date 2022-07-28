YORKSHIRE'S own superhero will be diving into a giant tea cup as part of the Yorkshire Day celebrations at a popular York venue.
The giant mug, which will be placed at York Maze for Yorkshire Man to dive into, is eight foot tall and holds over 5000 litres, the equivalent of over 17,000 mugs of tea.
York Maze owner, Tom Pearcy, said: “With an ey up and away, Yorkshire-Man will be diving into the giant York Maze tea mug. It is our unique celebration of Yorkshire Day, and a world’s first."
Celebrations at York Maze will start at 1pm on Monday (August 1) when Yorkshire-Man read’s out the Yorkshire Declaration to herald the start of the traditional Yorkshire Pudding tossing competition.
The New York Brass Band will entertain the crowds and there will be Yorkshire themed games and filled Yorkshire puddings available.
Then, as the finale, Yorkshire-Man will be raised into the air above the tea mug before splashing into the records books.
