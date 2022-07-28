How far will you go to give Northern leaders control over education and skills, transport and health budgets?
Rishi Sunak: “My Government would give a devolution deal to anywhere in England that wanted one. I will look at giving local people more flexibility on post-16 education, and further flexibility on business rates for Mayors. I will also work with local leaders on what the future of transport looks like in the north.”
Liz Truss: “We need to empower local leaders and businesses to take the decisions that affect local people and listen to local leaders when we build infrastructure to grow Northern communities. That’s why I'll reform the planning system and implement a ‘bottom-up’ approach to planning, which includes scrapping Whitehall-imposed housing targets that too often overlook the schools, hospitals, and transport hubs needed to support communities.”
Lisa Nandy: “We will replace the system that forces our northern mayors and council leaders to go cap in hand to Whitehall for small grants. We will work with northern leaders and communities so devolution reflects our identity, economic geography and the wishes of local people. Finally, we will end the Hunger Games-style grants that force us to compete for small pots of our money and give communities the powers and resources to buy vital local assets when they come up for sale.”
