A RIVERSIDE hotel in York is set to undergo a multi-million pound transformation.

The three-star Park Inn by Radisson York City Centre, in North Street, on the southern bank of the River Ouse, employs around 61 staff in the city and is all set to begin undergo an extensive refurbishment as it goes from a being a midscale to an upscale operation. It will be the first Radisson-branded property in the north and only the second in the UK, following the Radisson Hotel and Conference Centre London Heathrow.

Work will start during September and is set to be completed in spring next year.

Originally built in 1969, the seven-storey hotel has undergone a number of refurbishment programmes, most recently in 2015 - the same year the hotel was crowned Park Inn by Radisson Hotel of the Year, beating the competition from more than 130 hotels across Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

The hotel includes conference facilities, an in-house gym for residents and parking facilities for up to 51 cars.

The 200-bed hotel is also renowned for being the second tallest building in York, bested only by York Minster.

Dinesh Kunder, general manager, said that the hotel, it's bar and restaurant will remain open throughout the work.

He said: "We’re pleased to announce the news of this exciting renovation on Yorkshire Day. It will bring an elevated offering for local visitors as well as for those travelling for business and leisure. It's very much business as usual for us while the transformation takes place.

"As the work is internal and we have two wings in the hotel, we will be able to minimise any disruption."

"All our 200 bedrooms will be extensively refurbished and there will be investment in the public areas such as the gym and meeting rooms."

The new offering will see the inclusion of many local brands including Harrogate-based Yorkshire Tea and Sheriff-Hutton's Guppy's chocolates and hot chocolate for guests.

All bedrooms will be fitted with Chromecast technology so guests can use their Netflix and other streaming services when they are away from home.

Guest room decor will follow a sleek Scandinavian style and the restaurant offering will be upgraded.

Mr Kunder said: "With this investment in facilities we are very much committed to offering guests, including businesses near and far, an enhanced visitor experience.

"Our staff have worked extremely hard over the last couple of years and we are all very excited to see the extensive transformation that is about to take place."

The hotel is also hosting a Yorkshire Day event tonight (August 1) with a special three-course meal from 5pm-7.30pm. To find out more or to attend the event please email dinesh.kunder@parkinn.com or lewis.graydon@radissonhotels.com

The Yorkshire Day event menu