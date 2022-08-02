The Mount Junior School teaches a bespoke curriculum for girls through a carefully balanced combination of specialist teaching and creative thinking. This includes their ‘Creative Curriculum’ known as ‘Explore, Discover, Create.’

“The Creative Curriculum is all about Creative Thinking, exploring, discovering, and creating with your mind. It is about encouraging the girls to think outside the box, giving them opportunities to develop and express themselves, and their ideas, in new ways. In fact, we don’t just encourage girls to think outside the box, we encourage them to destroy the box!” explains Rachel Capper, Head of the Junior School.

Early Years at The Mount

The Mount Junior School Creative Curriculum journey begins in the Early Years. The Early Years setting provides the highest standards of learning and care for girls from the age of three. Morning and all-day sessions are available plus wraparound care from 7.30am -6.30pm. Children flourish in an inspiring and happy environment where having fun and learning go hand in hand. Rachel Capper, Head of Junior School and an Early Years Specialist explains how exploration and discovery is key for the younger years.

“We want our girls to be adventurous in their learning and embark on exciting discoveries that will help them to find their place in the world. Young girls are naturally curious and this needs to be nurtured by providing them with a learning environment where they have the confidence to ask lots of questions and have a go at new experiences. By doing so, they begin to challenge the world around them and take risks which propel them further into their learning journey,” describes Miss Capper.

“In the Early Years, girls are given the time and space to discover. They are encouraged to be curious, ask questions and work things out for themselves. Our classroom environment supports this by providing open ended resources and space for them create their own play, invent, and solve problems. By using natural resources and loose parts in their play, the girls can use their imagination and take their learning in any direction they wish, rather than being restricted with resources and toys which pre-determine their play. For example, when marking Remembrance Day girls created poppy artwork from a range of different materials to express their own ideas. The results demonstrated the girls’ different personalities and styles.”

This is balanced with sensitive, adult intervention ensuring the girls develop the skills and knowledge they need to be able to make their own choices and become confident and ambitious learners.

“Our Explore, Discover, and Create curriculum is exciting, inspiring and based on real life experiences. Our cross curricular themes, allow girls to learn about life and changes within living memory and our diverse community. In the Autumn Term girls enjoyed speaking to members of their family and members of The Mount School community to look at changes in culture. Through this project-based approach, the girls learn to be collaborators, innovators, leaders, and risk takers.”

Specialist Teaching

In addition to the Creative Curriculum the children benefit from being part of The Mount School community. They have specialist teaching in Music, French, PE and Outdoor Education. As well as their own dedicated classroom they enjoy lessons in the school’s woodland area and wider grounds.

Up to 30 Hours Funded Places Available

As an approved childcare setting, The Mount School York offer Early Years funding which will be claimed on behalf of eligible and registered parents claiming up to 30 hours’ free childcare. For information on Early Years Funding, please visit: www.gov.uk/apply-30-hours-free-childcare

