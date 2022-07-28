POLICE have confirmed that missing woman Susan Watson, has been found safe and well.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said on Twitter: "The 62-year-old woman who was missing from Brandsby has now been found safe and well.
"Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal."
Susan had previously been reported missing this morning (July 28) at Mill Farm on Crayke Road, Brandsby.
