POLICE have issued an urgent appeal to help find missing woman Susan Watson.

Susan, 62, was last seen at 7.30am today (July 28) at Mill Farm on Crayke Road, Brandsby.

Susan is described as white, 5ft 7” tall, of slim build with mousey blonde hair, blue eyes and has a blushed appearance.

When she was last seen, Susan was wearing blue jeans.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "Officers are extremely concerned for Susan’s welfare and are asking anyone who thinks they might have seen her to get in touch by calling us on 101, choosing option 1 and passing information on to the Force Control room."

Dial 999 if you see Susan and she is in danger.

Please quote reference number “142 of 28 July” when passing on any information.