A MAIN road in North Yorkshire was closed by a crash earlier today.

North Yorkshire Police said officers went to the collision on the A169 near Eden Camp.

It said traffic heading north along the A169 could use a route through an industrial estate to go around the crash, adding: "Traffic is heavy and slow, please find an alternative route if possible."

It said the road was closed at the Kirby Misperton and Low Marishes turning for traffic heading south.

The force said the road had subsequently reopened.