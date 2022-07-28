MEN wearing balaclavas stole a man’s quad bike near Selby.
North Yorkshire Police has reported that a man was tending to his horses in a field on Fulham Lane near The Tea Barn, between Whitley and Womersley, when he was approached by two men wearing balaclavas.
The men threatened the victim and demanded the keys to his quad bike.
They then got onto the bike and made off in an eastern direction along Fulham Lane away from Womersley.
This incident happened on Wednesday, July 27, shortly before 10.45pm.
Officers are appealing for anyone who may have seen a quad bike being ridden in the local area around this time, and they say it is possible it was in convoy with another vehicle.
If you have any information, CCTV or dashcam which could help the investigation please email: peter.smith@northyorkshire.police.uk or call 101.
Please quote ref: 12220132022
