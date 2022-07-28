A major multi-national has revamped its UK headqaters in North Yorkshire.

McCain Foods, a global giant famous for frozen potato specialties and appetisers, has transformed its premises in Eastfield, Scarborough.

The company says the changes to the 32,000 sq ft building in Havers Hill aims to revolutionise hybrid working for its office staff and boost employee wellness.

The designs and other work carried out by by Hull-based Chameleon Business Interiors, also "aims to build upon the company’s sustainability credentials."

McCain says for the first time, employees will have access to a scenic roof terrace, complete with outdoor workspaces, and a new coffee shop welcomes visitors entering the revitalised 32,000 sqft site.

Shaun Watts, chairman of Chameleon, said: “We thoroughly enjoyed working on McCain’s Employee and Customer Experience Centre in Scarborough and we are delighted to hear the overwhelmingly positive feedback we have received so far.

“While it was a huge project to be involved in, it was also important for our team to consider the small details, to ensure McCain staff have everything they need to drive their business forward and to provide them with a space in which they can flourish.

"A range of modern features and on trend tech have been installed, including: a specially-designed conference room table which allows everyone to be seen on camera during virtual meetings, no matter where they are sat; carbon neutral flooring; and a range of seating options to allow for a variety of working styles – from collaboration spaces to bespoke, single-use work pods.

“Alongside this, the brand new roof terrace, complete with external meeting hubs, promises to give employees a huge deal of flexibility when it comes to how and where they work. Hybrid workspaces are pivotal to modern businesses in the wake of the pandemic and I’m sure McCain employees will enjoy working in their new, versatile space.”

Howard Snape, regional president of McCain GB & Ireland, said: “Like many businesses in a post-pandemic world, we’re embracing hybrid working but also an increased focused on well-being.

"That’s why I’m so pleased with the result of the new offices that Chameleon have developed for us, they offer such a flexible working environment for our teams which I know will enable them to thrive.”