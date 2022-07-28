NEW wellbeing gardens have been created for staff and patients at York Hospital in the wake of the Covid pandemic.

The York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said funds were raised during the height of the pandemic to transform two gardens in courtyards at York Hospital, where staff and patients could take a much needed break outdoors.

"The gardens were created with input from staff, who were invited to put forward their suggestions of how to make the best use of the outdoor space to connect with others and have the opportunity to reflect during Covid times," said a spokesperson.

Griselda Goldsborough, Art and Design Development Manager, said a lot of thought and planning had gone into the gardens to make sure they were accessible and welcoming.

"The gardens are based on five well-recognised steps to take to improve your mental health and wellbeing - connect, be active, take notice, keep learning and give – and staff were asked to contribute with their ideas," she said.

“It was important that both staff, patients and visitors could enjoy them so one garden has an accessible walkway to encourage patients to walk and stay active.

"A circular path allows access for wheelchairs and hospital beds so loved ones can be together outdoors. Both gardens have seating and seasonal and leafy plants with a sensory area.

“We hope staff and patients alike will find the gardens therapeutic and will enjoy a bit of sanctuary within the busy hospital environment.”

The spokesperson said the Trust had invested over £200,000 to create the gardens, and this was only possible due to a major donation from Yorkshire artist Harland Miller and other donations including York Rotary and John Lewis.

Trust chair Alan Downey, who officially opened the gardens with chief executive Simon Morritt, said: “Staff wellbeing has never been more important and it is fantastic to have areas where staff and patients can take a break, spend a bit of time reflecting or just enjoy the sun.”

Rachel Brook, manager for York and Scarborough Hospitals Charity, said: “We will be forever grateful for the generosity of our donors which has meant we now have these valuable outdoor spaces which will benefit staff and patients for many years to come."