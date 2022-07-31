A MAN has praised the "amazing" people of York after the hospitality him and his wife received after she fell and broke her hip at the city's train station.

David Taylor travelled down to York with his wife, Helen, from Scotland on Friday last week for a day at the races.

After a "superb" day at York Racecourse, the couple were on their way to York Station to get their train back to Livingston when Helen fell and broke her hip - which meant she was unable to move.

Staff at the York-based LNER noticed David and Helen struggling - so went over to the couple of offer their support.

David, 69, said: "They were absolutely amazing with us - they helped enormously."

Not long after the fall, Helen went into hypothermia, which meant David had to lay on the floor with her to help keep her warm. But, the LNER staff were on hand to offer suitable blankets and jackets to help keep Helen warm - and they even lay on the floor with the couple on the platform to help while they waited for the ambulance to arrive.

Once Helen, 69, was picked up by the ambulance two and a half hours later, LNER then arranged for David to stay in a hotel in Wetherby, as all of the hotels in York were full. The train operator also organised a taxi to get David to the hotel - and a return taxi to York Hospital when he visited his wife the next day.

David also had to travel back home earlier this week - and LNER arranged a first class train to Edinburgh for him.

David said: "We can't thank them enough for their help - we are so grateful for what they've done for us. They stuck around for two hours after their shift was meant to end to help us.

"We're over the moon with the hospitality we have had in York, everyone has been so nice and pleasant, from the LNER staff, to the taxi drivers, to the emergency services staff and doctors at the hospital.

"It's such a great city, full of great people and local heroes."

Helen underwent an operation for a hip replacement at York Hospital - where she is still recovering.

Claire Ansley, people and customer experience director at LNER, said: “Our customers are at the heart of everything we do at LNER. We are proud of our York station team’s swift action to help and support Mr and Mrs Taylor during what must have been a difficult time. We wish her well in her recovery and are touched they have shared their appreciation.”

David is hoping to get Helen back to Scotland over weekend, but said they are taking small steps.

Speaking on the delays with the ambulance, A spokesperson for Yorkshire Ambulance Service NHS Trust said: "We are sorry to learn that concerns have been raised about our response to this patient and would encourage them to get in touch with our Patient Relations Team so they can look into the specific details relating to this.

"Like all other ambulance services across the country, we have been experiencing significant operational pressures for some time. Whilst our dedicated staff are doing their best to respond as quickly as possible to all emergencies, we acknowledge that some patients are having to wait longer for an ambulance response as we prioritise those in a life-threatening condition.”