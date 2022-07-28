A CHARITY concert in York was full of "music, dance, laughter and tears," while raising vital money for a great cause.

York Rocks Against Cancer 2022, held at York Barbican on Saturday (July 23), saw an excited audience of over 700 in attendance who witnessed a show full of top music.

Event organiser, Ian Surgenor, said: "This is by far the biggest and best event to date and took over two years to plan, but I'm delighted with how it went and it certainly looked and sounded like everyone was having the best time."

Guests, including over 60 from the NHS who were invited as special guests, were greeted on the forecourt by Shepherd Group Brass Band, playing modern pop songs that drew a big crowd who happily sang along and set the mood for the evening ahead.

A montage video set to Black Eyed Peas 'I Gotta Feeling' compiled by show producer, Martin Lettin, got proceedings underway with The York Rocks House Band kicking off the live music with a rendition of Elton John’s 'Saturday Nights Alright for Fighting' - and the precedent was set.

Local musicians Ryan Martin, Mal Fry and Marshall Nattrass performed a mixture of covers and original songs supported by The House Band and then a premiere of The YAC Collective’s recently released CD/Video single - 'You Lined Up All The Stars' was shown on the big screen, which drew loud applause and more than a few tears.

The second half of the show opened with The Shepherd Group Brass Band, under conductorship of Mike Pratt, which had the Barbican in a frenzy with members of the audience marching around the arena to the sounds of The Proclaimers and Tony Christie.

York’s popular party and function band, Sister Madly then raised the mood before Somewhere Near Hotten, a band featuring cast members of Emmerdale, maintained the hype. The soap actors engaged with the audience and performed songs from Bastille, Crowded House and Fleetwood Mac.

They then made way for the headline act of the evening, York based indie rock band, Skylights, who delighted the audience with a selection of songs from their debut album.

The YAC Collective performed a live version of their charity for the first time in public and the night saw all the evenings performers take to the stage through the finale of the classic ELO hit, Mr Blue Sky.

"The evening was superbly hosted by Jorvik Radio’s Adam Coggin and although the final amount raised has to be finalised, it has exceeded over £13,000, of which every penny will go to local charity York Against Cancer," Ian Surgenor added.

Plans for further events were announced including another York Brass Against Cancer and a Christmas event planned for 2023.