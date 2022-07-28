I required professional help twice last Friday.
On one occasion my car was making a scary, loud noise. I booked it in for a 9am appointment with a well-known car/bike parts shop in Malton Road. Ninety minutes later I received a phone call to say it was ready and there would be no charge as it was a “simple repair”.
In contrast, on Thursday my surgery texted to say a blood form was “ready to collect”. When I went to reception on Friday I was told the form wasn’t ready, because of printer problems, and was asked to call back on Monday.
It seems to me that the real professionals in this are the motor traders...
Des Durkin, Lowfield Drive, Haxby
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here