Thousands across the UK have just days to apply for a £150 boost to help with energy bills, or face losing out all together.
The Warm Home Discount will help households with discounted energy rates however some people will have to apply before the end of July, Utilita has warned.
Utilita customers could qualify if they are claiming either Income support, Income based jobseeker's allowance or Income related employment and support allowance. Alternatively they could also be eligible if claiming Housing Benefit, Universal Credit Child tax credit, Working tax credits, Pension cred guaranteed or Pension credit savings credit.
The money will not be paid in cash but instead will serve as a one-ff discount on your electricity bill between October and March. People may also be able to get a discount on their gas bill if your supplier provides you with both gas and electricity.
Utilita said: "The Warm Home Discount scheme gives a one-off payment of £150 to those who are potentially struggling to pay their energy bills during the cold winter months."
The energy supplier added: "As with previous years, there are two groups eligible for the Warm Home Discount, Core Group 1 and new Core Group 2.
“You’ll need to qualify for this criteria on 31 July 2022 to be eligible."
More information can be found on the Utilita website.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here