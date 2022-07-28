I read the article on the extent of the cost of living crisis in York (‘There is no excuse for this’ - almost 7,500 children living in poverty in York, July 20).

Sadly, this is no surprise. After years of a Conservative/ Lib Dem coalition, then a Conservative government, matters are coming to a head. The cost of housing in York for young people, even on good salaries, is prohibitive, due in part to so many properties being sold to private landlords.