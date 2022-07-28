I have much sympathy with both lorry drivers and holidaymakers caught up in the recent huge traffic jams at Dover.
But as we voted Brexit ‘to regain control of our borders’, who can blame the French for wanting to preserve the integrity of their borders as well by introducing lengthy checks to keep out such undesirables as UK Prime Ministers, members of the Cabinet, dodgy parliamentary sex pests and superannuated pop singers.
I also feel we need an extra express queue at Dover for all the nice people who voted Remain and who have no desire to have an idiotic rubber stamp in their passports.
John Taylor, Dringhouses, York
