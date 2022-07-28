A Classic Car Show is set to rev up funds for a York cancer charity next month.

Weighton Wolds Rotary Club will hold its eighth annual Classic Car Show at Langlands Garden Centre, Shiptonthorpe on Sunday and Monday August 28 and 29 in aid of York Against Cancer.

Organisers expect 80-100 classic cars over the two days, including rare pre-war MGs and a 1908 Renault, plus Austins and Rileys.

Classic car enthusiast and Weighton Wolds Rotary Club member, John Ducker says the10am to 4pm event attracts cars from across East, West and South Yorkshire.

He continued: "Over the years, our classic car shows have raised over £15,000 for cancer and Alzheimer's charities, so we're hopeful that this event will raise a significant amount of money to help York Against Cancer to fund their vital work.

"John added places to display cars are still available on either or both days. To take part, email jcdandemd@btinternet.com.

Weighton Wolds Rotary Club became a chartered Rotary Club in 2014 and its 48 members have raised £97,200 since the club's inception. The club raises raise funds for both specific charities and for the Club's own charity account from which local bequests are made. Earlier this year, the team organised a specific event for Ukraine which raised £22,000.